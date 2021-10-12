Midwest Students Go To Remote Learning Wednesday Due To Weather

Natrona County School District students living in the Midwest area will not attend classes in person on Wednesday thanks to inclement weather.

The Natrona County School District made the announcement Tuesday evening.

According to the announcement, Midwest schools will implement classroom-based virtual education.

Students who attend school in Midwest must log into their Google Classroom at the normal start of school hours to receive more instruction and information from their teachers. Anyone with trouble logging in should call 307-253-3500.

Those students attending school in Casper but who live in Midwest should contact their school's remote learning center for October 13. Students should log in at the normal start of school hours.

Attendance will be taken. Students who do not attend, log in or participate will be counted as absent.

Additionally, based on current road conditions in Casper, all other NCSD schools will have normal school operations. Should weather and roads rapidly deteriorate, the school district will announce any changes being Infinite Campus by roughly 5:30 a.m.