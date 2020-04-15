Casper Police Match DNA From Cigarette To Arrest Robbery Suspect

DNA found on a cigarette butt helped Casper police find a suspect from a March 2 robbery.

According to a news release, police arrested 38-year-old Lawrence Phillips on Tuesday for recommended charges of robbery, aggravated assault and aggravated burglary.

All of the charges are felonies.

Police say they were able to match DNA from a cigarette butt found at the crime scene to Phillips.

At 7:15 p.m. March 2, Casper police were called to a home in the 800 block of East 3rd Street in Casper for a reported robbery.

An elderly woman who was living alone told police that a man broke into her home, pushed her to the ground and stole several items.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

