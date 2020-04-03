Casper Robbery Victim Escaped Assailant, Went To Hospital

A robbery victim was able to run away from their assailant early Thursday after being forced to go to an ATM.

Casper police announced Friday morning that they arrested 29-year-old Lucas Sanchez on recommended charges of felony kidnapping, aggravated assault, robbery and possession of methamphetamine.

According to a CPD news release, the victim was at a residence on Honeysuckle Street visiting a friend. When the victim arrived, Sanchez attacked the victim and forced them into a vehicle.

Sanchez allegedly took the victim to a bank in an attempt to get them to withdraw money from an ATM During the exchange, the victim was able to run away, the release says.

Police say the victim made their way to Wyoming Medical Center to have their injuries treated when police were called.

Sanchez was arrested Thursday afternoon, the release says.

Police are looking for a red late 2000s model Ford F-150 truck with running boards and after-market decals on the bottom of the cab that are either black or silver and gray.

“This is an example of incredible investigative work by our detectives and officers here at the Casper Police Department,” Investigations Lieutenant Ben Mattila said in the release. “Even in a time of crisis in our community, our organization remains steadfast in our commitment to keep Casper safe.”

