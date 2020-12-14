Casper Police Need Help Finding Missing Woman Last Seen in September

The Casper police department is asking for the public's help in finding a woman who's been missing since September.

Police say 40-year-old Angela Laderlich was last seen on September 25 and disappeared under non-suspicious circumstances.

Investigators believe she's still in the Casper area.

Anyone with information regarding Laderlich's whereabouts should contact Casper Police Detective Patrick at 307-235-8472.