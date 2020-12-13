Lil Nas X Gives His Opinion On Wyoming, But We Hope He Was Joking

It's been two years since a then unknown rapper by the name of Lil Nas X first released his hit single Old Town Road. The song was a mix of Hip-Hop and Country music and took the world by storm, breaking many records and earning numerous awards.

The 21-year old is still making moves and not just in the music world. Since coming out as gay in 2019, he has also been a pioneer for young adults in the LGBTQ community.

Earlier today (December 13th, 2020), Lil Nas X was having a fun-filled Q&A session via his official Instagram page. He was asked his opinion on Wyoming, to which he hilarious responded first with:

Wyoming's dope!

and then jokingly (we hope), followed with:

I've never been to Wyoming and I have no plans on going.

*Click here to watch Lil Nas X's Instagram Story.*

It more than likely was only a little bit of playfulness as was the rest of the his IG Story was today. I did reach out to him in a DM for a comment, which at the time of this article, he hasn't responded to yet.

Considering other celebrities have expressed their love of the Cowboy State this year (like Nikki Sixx, Jeffree Star, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West), maybe we need to get him to visit our lovely state before he makes any rash decisions.

Lil Nas X also recently released an out-of-this-world, space-aged, music video for his semi-Christmas themed new single, "Holiday". Check it out below.