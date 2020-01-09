Casper Police Say They Can’t Stop Tobacco Sales to Anyone Over 18

Federal law recently changed to prevent the sale of tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21, but Casper police say they can't stop retailers from selling tobacco to anyone over the age of 18.

That's because Casper officers can only enforce state and local laws, not federal laws, according to department spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd. Under Wyoming law, the minimum age to purchase tobacco is 18.

However, it is still illegal for retailers to sell any tobacco product to any person under the age of 21, per the new federal law.

In a statement Thursday, Ladd said state lawmakers are considering a bill that would raise the minimum age for tobacco sales in Wyoming to conform with the new federal law. Should that bill become law when the legislature meets next month, Casper police officers would be able to enforce it when it goes into effect.

"Since we do all live in the United States, and thus are governed by US Federal Law, we do encourage all Casperites to abide by all US Federal Laws, including this one," Ladd said.