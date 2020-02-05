Casper Restaurant Named “Best Place For Brunch In Wyoming”

Well, Casper, you've done it again.

Another one of our beloved local restaurants has been named on a national website as the best in the state.

Popular website OnlyInYourState.com has declared that Eggington's brunch is "outrageously tasty" and says it is the "best place for brunch in Wyoming."

Eggingtons via Facebook

Many locals know this downtown restaurant well, and the nonstop flow of people in and out every morning is a testament to the tasty food that can be eaten inside.

[Eggington's] seamlessly combines hearty breakfast foods with lighter lunch fare, making a mid-morning pick me up that any foodie is sure to appreciate.

If you take a look at the reviews on their Facebook page you'll see that both locals and visitors agree.

Brook W Garretson: The wait wasn't too bad. There was free coffee and cookies and chairs inside out of the cold. The staff was very friendly and the food was top notch. I would return for more good eats next time I am in town. Yummy, if you haven't been y'all better get there!!

Sara Dawkins Hamby: The hostess was very friendly and welcoming from the start. the food was delish especially the pecan French toast

Kevin Scott: Great food. Friendly service in a relaxed and casual setting. If you are in downtown Casper looking for a good breakfast place look no further.

It's nice to see another Casper restaurant recognized, so make sure you show them some love and take the time to visit this local business and try out their brunch.