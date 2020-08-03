Casper Seeks Name Suggestions for New Park on East Side

The City of Casper is asking for help in naming a new park to be developed in east Casper.

The city received the land from the Eastgate Ranch, LLC, in 2019 on Venture Way near East Second Street for outdoor recreation.

About one acre will be developed into a new off-leash dog park. The remaining eight acres will be developed later. The dog park will be fenced in and offer access to the pond on the property.

Casper City Council set aside $108,500 in January for development of the park, with $100,000 of that from the developer.

The Parks and Recreation Department offers these suggestions for names:

They must not infringe on any trademarks or licensed products.

Natural features such as the landscape, rivers and wetlands.

Natural resource attributes such as wildlife, vegetation and geological features.

Historic significance such as people or places.

One- to three-word names that are concise and distinctive from a regional standpoint.

The city will take suggestions until Aug. 28. City officials will select five finalists and the public then will vote for the final park name.

Submissions should include the suggested name, a brief explanation as to why it’s the best name for the park, and contact information including name, phone, email, and physical address.

Suggestions can be submitted online via the City’s website or by mail.

Mail entries to the Casper Parks Department, Attn: Park Naming Contest, 1800 E. K St., Casper, WY 82601

