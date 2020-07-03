Girl Shows Us How To Clean A Pit Toilet (VIDEO)

I have no idea why this young lady felt the need to show us how to clean one of the most disgusting places on earth.

I have no idea why I felt the need to write a post and share her video with you.

Why the HELL did you click on it?

Okay well, here we go. How to clean a park pit toilet. The video is below.

From the YouTube channel Curious Karli, this young lady travels and shares with us her adventures. Most of her adventures are far more interesting than this, trust me.

She takes whatever jobs comes her way as she travels. Many of those jobs are working for parks that she is staying in.

Yes... I am stalling.

In this video she takes us into a state park pit toilet and shows us her job of cleaning down and scrubbing everything that needs to be cleaned and scrubbed.

Thank the Lord above that we have people like this. Imagine what these places would be like if there were not folks like Karli willing to step in and - I don't even want to think about it.

You'll be glad to know that Karli makes watching the video easy. That is because, despite it all, she is fun and charming.

I'm still stalling. Lets just get to it. The video is below.