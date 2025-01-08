Two Wyoming Towns Listed in the Top 15 of the Best Cities for Jobs in America

If you're having some difficulty finding meaningful employment, it is largely dependent on your geographic location.

That being said, if you live in Wyoming, you're doing roughly around 90% better than the majority of the United States' population.

Personal finance website, WalletHub, recently released their annual study on the "Best Cities for Jobs" in the entire country and Wyoming's two largest metropolitan areas ranked amazingly high.

Casper ranked 14th overall, while our state capital landed one point higher, being ranked 13th.

According to the WalletHub study, the American job market stayed strong for 2024, while unemployment stayed relatively low. When you factor in employer labor shortages, it potentially put those seeking jobs in a position of leverage, specifically when it comes to negotiating compensation and benefits.

Here are a couple of the key factors for why Cheyenne and Casper scored high:

Cheyenne:

Job Market Rank - 23rd

Socio-economics - 25th

Casper:

Job Market Rank - 24th

Socio-economics - 23rd

It also worth noting that Casper fifth in the entire country for "Employment Growth".

WalletHub analyst, Chip Lupo, stated:

It’s important to look at more than just the number of jobs available or the unemployment rate when determining the best place to find employment. Quality matters just as much as quantity, from the average salaries and benefits to job security and overall satisfaction. There are plenty of secondary factors to take into account as well, from how easy a city makes commuting to jobs to whether it’s a good place for raising a family or engaging in recreational activities outside of work

There is often talk on social media about the state of Wyoming's economy, so it's definitely a breath of fresh air to see how well are two largest cities are doing, especially in comparison to the rest of the country.

