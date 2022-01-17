Please STOP Shooting Up Wyoming’s Outhouses

See that crapper by the lake? Its metal doors are full of bullet holes. You can see them in the photos below.

Golden Eye. It's a weird name for a Wyoming reservoir. It makes a person wonder if whoever named it was a fan of the James Bond movie.

Located in western Natrona Country, Wyoming the little body of water is about as unremarkable as you might think it is when you look at the photo above.

Yet the state of Wyoming thought to put a parking area out there, a couple of picnic tables, and A his and hers crapper.

YUP! The place is BORING.

So boring that some bored yahoos decided to have a few beers, then a few more, and shoot the place up.

I gave the shooters the benefit of the doubt at first. Maybe one of their friends was constipated and they decided to scare the crap out of him.

But then again, probably not. It has to be nothing more than beer, boredom, and guns.

Upon inspecting the doors I noticed that not all of the bullets made it through to the other side.

Those bullets that did make it through were probably found sitting on the cement floor or stuck in the back wall.

It looks as if someone from the park service tried to fill some of the holes. That's probably a good thing. Not so much because of peepers but because the doors face the prevailing winds.

Those holes in the ground are drafty enough, underneath. We really don't need more wind coming in while we are sitting there.

Whoever was shooting out there knew that there was no way they would be caught. Gunshots are common out that way and no one thinks much of it. In most cases, there is no one around at all to hear it.

There is a heck of an echo inside these outhouses. It might not have sounded like much outside, but inside, - WOW!

Looking at these photos I wonder if the park service will ever bother touching up the paint job.

Look, I know you live in a part of Wyoming where there isn't much to do on a Saturday night. Also, this is Wyoming so drinking and shooting guns for fun is common.

But can we please not shoot up the crappers?

Like much of Wyoming this park is a place where there is nowhere to hide when someone had to relieve the call of nature.

A crapper way out here is like an oasis in the desert. Though one you poop into, not drink out of.

No one in Wyoming will fault you for wanting to drink and shoot.

Just please... don't shoot up the only crapper on the prairie.

