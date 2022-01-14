Do You Want To Greatly Enhance Your Wyoming Cabin Life?

If you've ever gone and stayed at the family cabin and had to squat behind a big tree, you know how much you cherish the porcelain throne at home. There's no need to suffer through that any longer, you can build you own outhouse, it's not as hard as you think.

Shovel, Plywood, 2x4's, PVC Pipe, Paint and a toilet seat is all you need to make the new outhouse you've been wanting to put near your cabin or on your land.

Adding this one option will almost guarantee that more of your friends and family will want to spend more time in the outdoors with you.

Of course, there are some state permits you'll need and rules to follow before building your commode in the woods. Which are outlined in the following Wyoming Code.

020-25 Wyo. Code R. § 25-16

A family that includes Gary, Shelley and their kids, all moved from city living to country living back in 2005 and started My Little Homestead that contains their website, My Little Homestead YouTube Channel and Facebook, Instagram . When they made the move, they started to highlight many of their acquired skills and show you how to gain some of those skills too.

They don't just build outhouses, but they have many videos showing how you can take your simple cabin and make it into a 'home away from home'. Repurposing is something that this family uses to their advantage. If you're looking for easy ways to fix up your place, spend some time with My Little Homestead.

