Students: Choose The Next Animal For A Wyoming Medical Center Ambulance

The Wyoming Medical Center is once again giving local elementary school kids a chance to help design one of the ambulances.

Attention Natrona County elementary students: Wyoming Medical Center needs your help!

Our ambulance herd is getting a new animal friend, but we don’t know which Wyoming animal to choose. Now through March 31st, 2020, elementary school students in Natrona County can enter for a chance to pick the next ambulance animal. The winner will be honored at a special unveiling party and have their illustration and short essay incorporated into the new ambulance design.

Wyoming Medical Center

Contest is open to elementary school students in Natrona County.

Pick up an entry form at Wyoming Medical Center information desks, clinics or download and print the two-page entry form (ambulance template and essay form) here.

Draw your favorite Wyoming animal on the ambulance template, and write a short essay about why it should join our ambulance herd. Be sure to fill in the complete entry form at the bottom of the essay template, and make sure your parent or legal guardian signs it.

Entries must depict animals native to Wyoming. Domesticated animals such as pets and livestock will not be considered.

Entries cannot depict an animal already featured on a Wyoming Medical Center ambulance. Please, no grizzly bears, bald eagles, pronghorn antelope, elk, bighorn sheep, moose, mountain lions, bison, trout or black-footed ferrets.

Entries are due March 31, 2020. They must include the illustrated ambulance along with the completed written paragraph and entry form (with parent’s or legal guardian’s signature.)

A committee will select 10 finalists, and committee decisions are final. These 10 entries will be promoted via social media and on this website.

The winning entry will be chosen via popular vote in April 2020. Watch the Wyoming Medical Center Facebook page for details as spring approaches. In case of a tie, the committee will determine the winner.

Our new ambulance will be wrapped in a photograph of the animal depicted in the winning entry. The winner’s illustration and essay will be included in the ambulance design. Contest winner will be honored at an unveiling ceremony in summer of 2020.

Mail completed entries to:

Wyoming Medical Center

Community Development Ambulance Contest

1233 E. Second St.

Casper, WY 82601

Good luck! If you have questions or would like printed copies of the contest entry forms click here, or contact Kristy Bleizeffer, public relations rep with Wyoming Medical Center at: kbleizeffer@wyomingmedicalcenter.org or 307-577-2556.