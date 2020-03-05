Casper Teen Pleads Guilty In September House Party Shooting

A Casper teen pleaded guilty on Thursday to aggravated assault in connection with a shooting at a house party in September.

As a part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will ask for no more than a seven-year prison sentence for Connor Goodman. Goodman was 18 at the time of the shooting.

Aggravated assault is punishable by up to 10 years behind bars.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Casper police officers were called to the 3500 block of Big Horn Street at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found what seemed to be a house party with a mix of juveniles and young adults, an affidavit of probable cause says.

The affidavit alleges a witness told police that Goodman was "acting tough" before the shooting and pulled out a semi-automatic pistol from his waistband. Goodman reportedly waved the pistol around and started saying things like, "no one can mess with me."

Court documents say Goodman told police he was going to show the gun to someone when it fired. He then left the party, went home and hid the gun under his bed.

The victim was taken to a local hospital before being flown to a hospital in Colorado with life-threatening injuries.

During Thursday's hearing, Goodman said he had been drinking at the time of the incident.

Natrona County District Attorney Dan Itzen said, since the incident, Goodman had sent text threatening messages to witnesses such as "snitches get stitches."

Goodman entered a cold plea, meaning if he should violate his bond or not cooperate with authorities in the time before he is sentenced, prosecutors can ask for the maximum sentence.

Calling the cold plea a "cautionary tale," Itzen said Goodman has continued to go to house parties following the shooting.

"Should he continue down this path, it is the state's intention to invoke that plea," Itzen said.