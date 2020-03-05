Watch Casper’s Logan Wilson Run the 40-Yard-Dash at NFL Combine

The NFL Combine is the showcase where players can show off their mad skills to teams preparing for the NFL draft. Casper's Logan Wilson ran a blistering 40-yard dash that you can watch here.

The NFL just shared the best of the linebacker class running the 40-yard dash on YouTube. Watch Logan show his crazy speed.

A 4.63 time is excellent for a linebacker who hits as hard as Logan. If Bleacher Report is right, Logan Wilson may become a Seattle Seahawk. They project him as the 100th pick overall in the NFL Draft and they believe Seattle will be the team that picks him.

Won't be long before we see how high Logan goes in the draft as the NFL is definitely in his future.