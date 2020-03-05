Watch: 32 Years Ago The Pokes Beat CSU With This Miracle Play

32 years ago the Pokes were playing against CSU in Provo.

It was the 1988 Semis for the WAC Tournament.

With only a few seconds left in the game, Clauzell Williams tosses the ball to Eric Leckner in a last-ditch effort to win the game.

Our beloved sports expert Frank Gambino shared his memories of this epic play.

I remember watching that game at work, we couldn't believe that it worked out the way it did. Miracles do happen, and beating BYU is always a wonderful thing. This play is what March madness is all about.

Here's another vintage Cowboy Basketball video that shows some more clips from our 1988 team.

Fun fact, the voice in this vintage video is our very own Bob Price.