Study Says Walmart Is Wyoming’s Largest Private Employer

The nation's largest private employer is also the biggest in the Cowboy State. Nearly 4,500 Wyomingites work for Walmart, according to a Wall Street 24/7 study.

Although Walmart is the largest private employer in Wyoming, Uncle Sam still signs more paychecks. A 2018 study estimated over 70,000 federal, state, and local government employees in the state. Nearly 25 percent of Wyoming's workforce is employed by a government entity, the highest percentage in the country.

Walmart has more than just employees in Wyoming. Christie Walton, the daughter-in-law of Walmart founder Sam Walton, is a longtime Jackon resident. Her son Lukas Walton also calls Jackson Hole home and is an heir to the family fortune, with an estimated net worth approaching $16 billion.

Around the region, public universities and health care providers were the largest private employers, with both the University of Colorado and Nebraska ranking first in their respective states. South Dakota's largest private employer is Sanford Health Network with Intermountain Health Care claiming the top spot in Utah.

Walmart is also the largest private employer in Montana. The company employs over 1.5 million people nationwide, more than three times the workforce of the country's second-largest private employer, Amazon.