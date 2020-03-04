This May (or May Not) Be the Perfect Horse Shedding Tool

The internet can't seem to stop sharing a video showing a new tool that may be the best horse shedding tool ever. Or, maybe it isn't.

See what you think of the SleekEZ.

I'm not sure what's better, the video or the comments. Here are some highlights from YouTube:

I want to buy a horse just to do this all day lol. Wish your video was longer, it's so satisfying! 😃 You could make a horse fur coat the horse is like OMGGGG this fells sooo good

Budget Equestrian has a top 10 list of the best horse shedding tools and the SleekEZ isn't on it.