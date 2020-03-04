Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (3/3/20 – 3/4/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Monique Campbell -- hold for probation and parole

Juan Carlos Albrecht-Rivera -- hold for probation and parole

Alyssa Duran -- public intoxication

Joseph Green -- serve jail time

Daniel Hernandez-Jaramillo -- immigration hold

Steven Jackson -- hold for probation and parole

Tia Lawrence -- hold for probation and parole

Antonio Montoya-Diaz -- contract hold/billing

Shanna Reed -- failure to comply

Amanda Rodriguez -- serve jail time

Uriel Rodriguez-Martinez -- immigration hold

Ricardo Ruz-Tapia -- contract hold/billing

Jose Santos-Rodriguez -- contract hold/billing

Kindra Stewart -- county warrant, failure to appear

Jeremy Trowbridge -- criminal warrant, methamphetamine possession

Cody Zimbelman -- public intoxication prohibited