Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (3/3/20 – 3/4/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Monique Campbell -- hold for probation and parole
- Juan Carlos Albrecht-Rivera -- hold for probation and parole
- Alyssa Duran -- public intoxication
- Joseph Green -- serve jail time
- Daniel Hernandez-Jaramillo -- immigration hold
- Steven Jackson -- hold for probation and parole
- Tia Lawrence -- hold for probation and parole
- Antonio Montoya-Diaz -- contract hold/billing
- Shanna Reed -- failure to comply
- Amanda Rodriguez -- serve jail time
- Uriel Rodriguez-Martinez -- immigration hold
- Ricardo Ruz-Tapia -- contract hold/billing
- Jose Santos-Rodriguez -- contract hold/billing
- Kindra Stewart -- county warrant, failure to appear
- Jeremy Trowbridge -- criminal warrant, methamphetamine possession
- Cody Zimbelman -- public intoxication prohibited