California Woman Discovers She’s Watered a Fake Plant for 2 Years

Meanwhile in California, a woman has just shared a somewhat embarrassing fact. She's just learned that she's been watering a fake plant for the past 2 years.

News 10 just shared the tender story of Caelie Wilkes. She just revealed on her Facebook page that the plant she thought was so pretty is really plastic.

The comments on her Facebook page to this news have been legendary. Lisa Lindsay said "Laughed so hard at the story. Well done! That's the healthiest looking fake plant I've ever seen." Bill Muse added "Don't let anybody take away your joy.👍" Michael Wigen took this news as a sign..."Do you want to get married? You clearly qualify".

I have to give credit to this sweet California lady. It takes a big person to be willing to own up to the watering of a plastic plant for 730 days.