Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions Offering Kids’ Grief Camp

Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is once again offering a Kid’s Grief Camp free of charge with two sessions, June 21st -23rd and June 28th-30th.

“Children grieve differently than adults, “says Grief Care Coordinator Todd von Gunten. “They understand death and grief in different ways, and some of those ways they aren’t able to articulate. Our Kid’s Grief Camp provides opportunities for children, ages six to 16, to express their grief through a variety of ways.”

Camp takes place during the day at Reach 4A Star Riding Academy, and the goal is to help children and teens understand their grief process.

The camp will create a safe place for them to talk about loss, and they will learn coping strategies to handle their grief experiences through their work with the horses and other activities including art, music, storytelling, and more.

It's an opportunity for kids to spend time with kids their own age who have faced a similar loss, share their experience, play and grow together, and feel a sense of normalcy.

