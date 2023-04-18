First ‘Burgers and Brews’ of the Year Happening at Grant Street Grocery

As the Casper temperatures are starting to feel more like actual spring, residents and businesses alike have started planning events outdoors.

With that in mind, Grant Street Grocery announced the return of the "Burgers and Brews".

According to the official Facebook event page, the first Burgers and Brews" event is scheduled for this Friday (April 21st, 2023). The event page shared the following details:

Grab some friends and join us at Grant Street Grocery for the first Burgers and Brews of the season. We're cooking some fun burgers and waffle fries to serve with cold brews to enjoy on the patio.

The event details state:

WHEN: Friday, April 21st, 2023 | 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

WHERE: Grant Street Grocery

AGES: All ages (ID required for beer purchases)

Grant Street Grocery also recently announced that their lunch menu is changing.

