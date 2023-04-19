Natrona County Arrest Log (4/18/23 – 4/19/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Cole Herrick, 39 - Contract Hold/billing

Wesley Huntley, 30 - Crtsy Hold OY, Agenc

Carrie Creager, 44 - Fail to Comply

Justince Zerfas, 21 - District Court Bench Warrant

Dillion Leonard, 37 - Serve Jail Time

Melanie Friday, 51 - Public Intoxication Prohibited

Ryelan Sjostrom, 34 - Hold for probation and Parole

As'sher Pettry, 21 - Hold for probation and Parole

Esther Davis, 49 - Criminal Warrant

Allen Ekberg, 59 - Fail to Comply

Kurtis Kellch, 33 - Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, Public Intoxication Prohibited

John Stinson, 33 - DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense within), Open Container-Posess/Consume While Oper, Driver's License-Valid & Endorsements Re, Improper Lane Usage

