Check Out Pics and Video of the Tomahawk Ranch Near Douglas

The ranch land in Converse County is as pretty as it gets. There's new video and pictures of the Tomahawk Ranch near Douglas that proves this point.

Swan Land Company shared this bird's eye view of the Tomahawk Ranch on Vimeo.

They also shared a ton of pics of the property in all its glory.

It looks like the Tomahawk Ranch was recently sold according to the official Swan Land Company website. Not sure what the selling price ended up being, but the website lists it for over $14 million.

The real estate website also mentions that it's common to find trophy elk, whitetail deer, mule deer, antelope, upland birds and turkeys on the lands of Tomahawk Ranch. I don't doubt that for one second. Wildlife definitely know some nice Converse County land when they see it.