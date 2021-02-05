Check Out 18 Pics of a Douglas Ranch with a Hangar and Runway

I've got a few questions for you. Do you want to live in Douglas? Do you have a lot of zeroes in your bank account on the left side of the decimal point? One more thing. Are you a pilot? If so, I have a bundle of pictures of a ranch in Douglas that has it's own hangar and runway.

I found this epic property while spending some quality time on Realtor.com. It's located at 37 River Bridge Road in Douglas and it's quite a looker as these pictures prove.

Douglas Ranch with a Hangar and Runway

There are so many details to mention about this home if you're a pilot. Along with the hangar, there is a FAA certified runway. In addition, the listing says there are 3 offices inside of the hangar. Oh, and the hangar includes a radiant heat concrete floor to keep your plane happy. The total property covers 33.6 deeded acres, so you have a lot of Converse County land to appreciate here.

The asking price as of this writing is a cool $1.1 million. That's why I asked you about how many zeroes and crooked numbers your bank account has. It's one of the most expensive properties currently available in Douglas for a reason. The sky is quite literally the limit here. Check out the full Realtor listing for more pics and details.

