Check Out the 10 Snobbiest Places in Wyoming for 2024

The regional information and travel website, Roadsnacks, has done it again. Each year, they release a list of the top ten snobbiest cities (or in our case, towns), for each state, and for 2024, there has been some changes. As a matter of fact, the changes start in the top three places.

To reiterate what I said on last year's list, "snobby" is not the first word that comes to mind when speaking about the Cowboy State, but apparently, there are a few towns that are more elitist that others.

Even Roadsnacks had to admit that Wyoming isn't really a snobby place as they said, and I quote:

The Wyomingite(s) in these places aren’t snobby, they just know they’re better than you.

Now before we get to the list, let's take a quick look into the methodology (or what they like to call "science"), that RoadSnacks used to pick the ten cities. According to their study:

We used Saturday Night Science to look at things like expensive homes, high incomes, and overly educated populations by city in Wyoming. These are the criteria you’d argue with a friend over a foodie dinner about who’s snobbier. After analyzing 30 of the state’s most populous areas over 2,000 people, we came up with this ranking of the ten snobbiest places in the state of Wyoming.

For the second year in row, Casper managed to evade the list. Also, Pinedale (which was ranked third last year), Bar Nunn, Green River and Rock Springs are no longer listed. That means there are quite a few newcomers for this year.

So without further ado, here are the "10 Snobbiest Places in Wyoming for 2024".

These Are the 10 Snobbiest Places in Wyoming for 2024 Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke