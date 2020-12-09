Casper Named Top 50 Safest City in US After Being Most Dangerous

I'll try to stop laughing long enough to write this down. Casper has just been named one of the top 50 safest cities in America right after being declared the 3rd most dangerous city in Wyoming.

Oh, the irony. First, the good news. WalletHub just released their annual safest cities in America list. Look at our part of the map and you'll see Casper is a tiny dot (meaning one of the safest cities).

If you look at how WalletHub scored us, Casper got high marks for "natural disaster safety". Should I tell them about the super-volcano to our west? I'll leave it alone. They factor in hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes and floods along with wildfires. Last time I checked, we haven't been affected by a lot of hurricanes, so that makes sense. Overall, Casper came in as the 45th safest city in America. That's pretty good, right?

If you rewind time by about a week, you might recall that Casper was recently dinged as being the 3rd most dangerous city in Wyoming with a specific call-out for our high rate of property crime. So, who's right?

It always comes down to methodology and WalletHub uses a lot more metrics in each of 3 major categories. I enjoy Roadsnacks funny articles, but truthfully the WalletHub metrics seem more scientific to me.

At the end of the day, this is just another internet list. Like any other area, we have our issues, but I think most would say they feel safe in the Casper area compared to many other locales.