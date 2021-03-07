Check Out This Awesome Drone Footage Over Thermopolis

Wyoming is know for our beautiful open spaces. This awesome new drone video from Stengel Media showcases Thermopolis from the sky.

The one and a half minute video opens with a low aerial shot of the words "The World's Largest Mineral Hot Springs" emblazoned on the face of a mountain, before the drone soars high into the air. Stengel Media captioned the video:

Has to make a quick pit stop to fly this awesome spot in Thermopolis, WY!

#GoProHERO9 #gopro #wyoming #hotsprings #thermopolis

Get our free mobile app

If you're looking to check out more high quality drone videos, especially that highlight the Cowboy State, make sure to follow Stengel Media on Facebook here.

It's been probabl been a good decade since the last time I personally visited Thermopolis, but watching this video reminded me that I not only do I need to go back, but I need to plan a family vacation around it.