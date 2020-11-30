Check Out This Rare Recording Session of Stan Lee Using ‘Dirty Words’

The man the legend, the myth, Stan Lee, is responsible for a great many of the world's most famous comic book superheroes. Along with fellow artists and writers like Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko, Lee either created or co-created the Fantastic Four, X-Men, Iron Man, the Hulk and the most popular super hero on the planet, Spider-Man.

In his later years, Stan "The Man" Lee (born Stanley Martin Lieber), was probably most well known for his short cameos in the myriad of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies of the characters he created.

Last Tuesday, Aron Fromm shared audio from a recording session with Stan, were he was in rare from, showing his love for the "F-word".

In the recording, which also features a very accurate cartoon depiction of Lee, he starts by stating:

I don't say it, because I don't say dirty words, but it seems to me that that so called 'dirty word' is probably the most useful word in the English language.

He then uses a it few times humorously, along with a few others. The short 1:55 second video shows the playful side of Stan.

It's been just over two years since his passing, but he will forever be immortalized in his creations and his oftentimes, show-stealing cameos. #Excelsior