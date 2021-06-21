An Open Apology to the Folks Outside The Mall That Witnessed Me Stub My Toe

Dear Mall Shoppers,

If you witnessed my outburst, first and foremost, allow me to apologize for my language. Although I'm not 100% sure what I exactly said, my son assured me that there were a lot of four-letter words strung together. Please allow me to explain what happened.

As I opened the Eastridge Mall entrance doors between Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond, I somehow managed to get almost my entire left foot caught under said door. I know that doesn't sound like it would be that big of a deal, but I was wearing slides (a.k.a. sandals or flip-flops), so the bulk of my foot was unprotected. As the door ripped the flesh off the top of three of my toes and pressed one of my toenails into the adjoining toe, I immediately screamed out in utter agony.

While my 18-year old son reveled in my pain AND the thought of me swearing, very loudly, IN PUBLIC, after the pain subsided a bit, I was mortified by my outburst. While my recently-turned adult child was still rolling on the floor at the incident, I had to ask him what I actually had said (or screamed). After he told me, I was so ashamed.

Although I was in an extreme amount of pain (and I'm pretty sure I probably blacked out for a second somewhere mid-curse word), that still does not excuse the behavior. I pride myself on not using that type of language, especially in public places.

I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me. It truly was an accident. I can almost completely assure you, I am done wearing slides in public. These war dogs need more protection.

Sincerely yours,

DJ Nyke

P.S. - I was in too much agonizing pain to notice, but I hope none of you were laughing at my misfortune. If you were, I can't honestly blame you though.