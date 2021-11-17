Whoever the social media person is for the National Parks Service, needs a raise. They're constantly cranking out content and they do a great job of making some creative and humourous posts from time to time. Like the one time they had the parts of a bison that you can pet. Well, they took that idea and went a step ahead.

This time, the National Parks Service decided to make our beloved Yellowstone Bison's Will Smith. Yes, Will Smith. How did they do that? They rewrote the lyrics to "The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air". If you're wondering, yes, it was incredible.

Again, I'm not sure who runs their social media accounts, but I'm here to say they're heroes. They're not the ones we want, but the ones we need. They're kind of like the Dark Knight of social media account managers. Just check out their great flow.

I'm not saying they're the greatest rapper alive by any means, but, man, they probably spent a lot of time working on that. Those flows don't just roll off your pencil unless you're name is Eminem or NF. Basically, you have to be from Detroit. Mom's spaghetti and all. Or not.

Just go ahead and grab the audio from Youtube without the lyrics and karaoke the Yellowstone Bison alternative to "The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air". I'm not saying I did it, but, well, yes, I actually did. Thank you, National Parks Service, we appreciate your work.

2021, what a time to be alive.

