It was a typical Sunday morning for my family and me.

We woke up and went to church, and while it was a bit blustery, it wasn't anything unusual for this time of year.

There we were, stopped at a stoplight when suddenly a Tumbleweed rolled through the street.

I quickly told my son to film it. I thought it was such a funny (yet typical) Wyoming sight..one lone giant Tumbleweed rolling down an empty street.

Without much thought I posted it to my TikTok, hoping that it made others smile too.

Here were are a few days later, and the post has almost 1,000 likes and has been viewed over 10,000 times.

There are dozens of comments, and what I love the most is how many of them are from other Wyomingites that are thrilled to see a look at the "real" Wyoming we all love.

Yes, we all commiserated a bit over the unrelenting Wyoming wind, but overall the comments were full of laughter and clever comments about "Why the Tumbleweed crossed the road".

As Drew and I were talking about the fact that in general, the Wyoming wind doesn't bother us we decided to ask our listeners what they thought about the wind.

Here's What Wyomingites REALLY Think About The Wind

If you want to read all of the comments, you can find them below.

