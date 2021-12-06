When It’s Wyoming Wind Vs. Semi Trucks, The Wyoming Wind Will Win

It's December 6 which means it's officially Winter here in Wyoming.

While the weather has been way nicer than usual (other than that crazy storm we had in October) it's the time of year when we all need to expect snow, freezing temperatures, and wind.

Yesterday's winter weather brought with it a familiar scene.

High wind warnings.

Those of us that have lived here for more than a year, know to take this warning seriously, but as always there are some people that think the rules don't apply to them.

Don't believe me?

Here's some proof.

21 Semis have blown over already this month and we haven't even been in December a week yet.

Teresa Leroux via Facebook

The caption that went with this picture was "And this right here is exactly why you do not ignore the high wind warnings when driving high profile trucks. This is all between Rawlins and Laramie! And I didn’t get pictures of all of them. We have seen 8 at least!"

So, world...here's your PSA.

When those signs say "high wind warning" take them seriously...because the Wyoming wind is going to win every time.

