Lady and the Tramp: Casper Woman Films Wyoming Wind Blowing Trampoline Down the Street

If you haven't heard by now, it's windy in Casper today.

Get our free mobile app

Gusts have reached 70 MPH already on Outer Drive, and it's safe to assume it's not going to be dying down anytime soon. Chicago may be 'The Windy City,' but we'd put our gusts up against theirs any day of the week. But especially this day.

As if simply standing or looking (or listening to) outside isn't enough proof that today, a quick glance at social media will remind you that it may be best so stay inside.

One woman, Kelcie Rae Burstad, actually filmed AN ENTIRE TRAMPOLINE blowing down a neighborhood street. We hate to think about what happened to the kids who were jumping on it.

Check out this video and let it serve as a reminder that if you have anything in your yard, it might be best to batten down the hatches.