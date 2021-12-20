Here’s How To Protect Your Skin From Wyoming Wind

Roads will close because of it, a warmer day will feel like it's freezing and your after being in it for too long, your face burns because of it. The dreaded Wyoming wind.

It never fails, as soon as the temperatures start dropping, fingers & lips start cracking and skin dry and flakey from the cold dry air. Those things happen to millions of people all over the U.S. but one of the first things you'll be warned about when you come to Wyoming is the wind. According to Water Resources Data System & State Climate Office, Wyoming is so windy that the state ranks as 1st in the nation with an annual wind speed of 12.9 miles per hour. The winter wind will get 30-40 mph with gusts up to 50, 60 or even 70 mpg on pretty consistent basis.

Houses, barns and vehicles aren't the only things that can be damaged by the high Wyoming winds, your face and skin can also take a beating. If you enjoy being outdoors in the summer, it's recommended to wear sunscreen to lower your risk of skin cancer. Did you know it's also recommended in the winter? When your skin starts reacting to the winter wind, cold & dry temperatures, it starts to lose the natural protection from the sun.

According to SkinCancer.org, when the skin dries out, it starts flaking off and the natural protection is weakened.

There are three key things you can do to help protect.

Limit your sun exposure on cold & windy days. Wind will cool your skin and you may not notice the sun beating down on you Cover up your skin to give you another layer of protection from the UV rays of the sun Apply and re-apply sunscreen every two hours and use a cream or oil based to help keep your skin moist

Here are ideas to help your skin when it starts to get dry

Stay away from hot baths & showers - hot water strips oils away from your skin. Take quick, warm showers. Use a humidifier to keep moisture in your house - not only will it help your skin, it'll help keep your sinuses from drying out Use a moisturizer regularly - Oils are the best, but also greasy. Creams do a good job and disappear when you rub them in. Lotions are ok, but contain alcohol which will also cause dryness as well.

Don't let cold and wind keep you from enjoying the outdoors all winter, just make sure you're taking care of your skin.

