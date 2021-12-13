Casper Saw Hurricane-Force Winds On Sunday; Expect More Of The Same On Monday

Hurricane-force winds were recorded in Casper on Sunday.

Specifically, Casper saw a peak wind speed of 88 mph.

And the National Weather Service in Riverton says to expect more of the same on Monday. Casper and central Wyoming are under a high wind warning. The weather service says to expect winds from 35 to 40 mph with gusts as high as 60 mph.

According to the weather service, Casper saw the highest wind speeds in central Wyoming, but the rest of the Cowboy State also saw high winds.

Here's what the totals look like:

Casper - 88 mph



Clark 80 mph



I-25 at Hat Six - 77 mph



South Pass, Red Canyon - 72 mph



Jackson Hole Summit - 62 mph