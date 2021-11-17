Wyoming Road Trips Can Be More Fun If You Don’t Over Think Them

I've been living on the radio since I was 17 years old (now almost 44...good lord, I'm old!) and moving around the country has been exciting. During that time, I've learned how to take advantage of a day or two of free time by jumping in the truck and going on a road trip.

Driving through the peanut fields of Southern Alabama, cruising across the panhandle of Florida with the Gulf of Mexico to my left, checking out the Elephant Seals on the coast of the Pacific Ocean while driving down the legendary Pacific Coast Highway were all incredible road trips. NONE of those ever will compare to the jaw dropping moments I've had road tripping through Wyoming. With Casper being centrally located, you can leave early on a Saturday drive and see some of the greatest sights you're eyes will ever see and be home in bed Saturday night.

Driving through the Tetons and seeing what millions of tourist every year save for years to see, hopping in the truck and taking a couple hour drive to the Hot Springs in Thermopolis, stopping to look for Wild Horses on a day trip to Cody or heading up on the closest mountain to have lunch with nature. All road trips I've and have never made a plan in advance.

I understand that people have families and schedules, but what's the excitement of life if you don't take advantage of what is right in front of you.

Depending on the time of year (tourist season or not) finding a hotel may be difficult, but if you go into the smaller communities and off the "beaten trail" towns, you'll get better rates. Restaurants & people in these towns are usually very interesting too.

Because road trips are a thing I do often, I always have a go bag ready for those spur of the moment "wild hairs".

Extra Clothes

Toiletries (deodorant, tooth brush & paste, extra glasses & contacts)

Cash

Water

Food (jerky, potted meat, almonds...etc)

Firearm & ammo

I also have the truck stocked with things I may need.

Blanket

Coats

Hat

Gloves (also hand warmers...you never know)

Atlas

Tire Chains

Shovel

If you're thinking about taking a last minute road trip...do it.

Check out this list of items to have with you when you head out on that road trip.

