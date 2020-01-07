Cheney: Iran Strike a ‘Grave Miscalculation,’ Praying for Troops

Wyoming Republican US Representative Liz Cheney says she is monitoring the situation in Iraq after Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi air bases where American and Iraqi troops are housed.

There was no immediate confirmation of casualties as a result of the strikes. The Pentagon said a battle damage assessment was ongoing.

Here's the full statement from Rep. Cheney:

"I am monitoring the situation in Iraq closely and praying for our men and women in uniform. The Iranian regime has made a grave miscalculation by launching these attacks. I stand with President Trump, who has been clear that the United States will not tolerate such action against our forces."

The missile strikes follow a US airstrike last week that killed Qassem Suleimani, an Iranian general who commanded the elite Quds force of the country's Revolutionary Guard.

President Donald Trump had promised that any Iranian retaliation for the killing would be met with a massive response from the US. At last report, the President does not plan to address the nation over the airwaves tonight.

The division Suleimani commanded specializes in extraterritorial, clandestine military operations.

Suleimani had reportedly been working on quelling protests in Iraq. In his own country in recent months, up to 1,000 Iranians were killed in government crackdowns.

Since the killing of Suleimani, the Iraqi parliament has voted in favor of expelling US troops from the country, a sentiment echoed by the outgoing prime minister.