US Senate Votes Against Calling Witnesses in Impeachment Trial

The United States Senate has voted against calling further witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

The vote makes it more likely that the trial will come to a quick close, with a vote to acquit the President, as early as Friday.

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) said previously that he is prepared to vote to acquit without hearing further evidence or witnesses. Many of his Republican colleagues voiced a similar position.

Two Republican senators sided with Democrats in supporting the move to bring witnesses, putting the final tally at 51-49.