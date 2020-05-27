Cheyenne Frontier Days CEO Explains Rodeo Cancellation Decisions

Cheyenne Frontier Days CEO and President Tom Hirsig took the podium Wednesday afternoon to explain the reasons behind the decisions to cancel CFD as well as the five other largest Wyoming rodeos in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cancellations were announced on Wednesday afternoon due in large part to safety and health concerns related to having large crowds at a time when COVID-19 continues to pose a threat across the country and around the world.

Each of the decisions was made independently in consultation with state officials. Many smaller rodeos across the state will still be held.

Hirsig appeared at a media briefing called by Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon.

Hirsig said there were a number of factors beyond simply the obvious health concerns that went into each of the decisions, including the decision to call off CFD 2020.

2020 will be the first time in the 124-year history of CFD that it has been canceled.

The decision will mean a big financial hit for the Laramie County economy, as the annual economic impact has been estimated at around $25 million dollars or more in the Cheyenne area. Businesses such as gas stations, restaurants, bars, and hotels are likely to be especially hard hit

