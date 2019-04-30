This is the most amazing thing I have ever seen! Full disclosure, this video is five years old. For some odd reason, the YouTube algorithm gods decided I would enjoy this video and suggested it to me for the first time ever today (April 30th, 2019). I love Chris Pratt, even before he hit super stardom playing Peter Quill a.k.a. Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and entered into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I'm also a Eminem fan. So hearing Chris pull off and almost perfect Slim Shady verse on the Dr. Dre hit song Forgot About Dre, was like, well... seeing Avengers: Endgame for the first time.

I'm speculating the video was suggested now because of the success of "Avengers: Endgame" and anything with any of the cast is probably getting a push, but it does seem like the YouTube algorithm is broken. I like Hip-Hop. I like Eminen & Dr Dre. I like Chris Pratt and pretty much all of his movies, so why am I just now getting feed this?

Regardless, I still greatly enjoyed it. Compare the Chris Pratt version with the original below, Which one do you like better?