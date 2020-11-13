Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord Will Appear in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe crossovers continue.

In the latest one, it appears that Chris Pratt will play Star-Lord, leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy, in the upcoming fourth Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder. That’s not too shocking, given the fact that Avengers: Endgame ended with Thor leaving Earth for outer space with the rest of the Guardians. (Uh, spoilers.)

So will the rest of the Guardians appear in the film? At present, The Hollywood Reporter says only Pratt’s Star-Lord is for sure, but they add “who knows what other Guardians, or even Avengers, will join the fray?” (It’s tough to predict what Avengers might show up in Thor: Love and Thunder, but it would be shocking if just Star-Lord appeared without the rest of the Guardians, unless they kicked him out of the group or something.)

Even if Pratt is the only Marvel cameo, Thor: Love and Thunder still has a star-studded cast. Natalie Portman is returning as Jane Foster (and the new Thor!), Tessa Thompson reprises her role as Valkyrie, and former Batman Christian Bale joins the cast in a mystery role. (Most assume he will be playing the film’s villain, with evil businessman Dario Agger from the same Thor comics series that introduced Jane Foster’s Thor being considered a very likely possibility.) Thor: Ragnarok’s Taika Waititi returns as writer/director, and as the voice of Thor’s pal Korg.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to open in theaters on February 11, 2022. And Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is still on the horizon as well.

Gallery ‚— Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best: