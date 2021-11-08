Christmas in Orlando With The Trans-Siberian Orchestra

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is the biggest band in the history of holidays and they want to celebrate their 25th Christmas with you in sunny Orlando, Florida! Witness a show featuring lights, lasers, pyro, and holiday hits.

We will fly you and a friend to Orlando, give you VIP tickets to the show, put you up in a swanky hotel, hand you $500 in spending money and send you on a $1,000 Orlando shopping spree, courtesy of Wild Child Touring Inc. and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra's 2021 Winter Tour. Visit tsotickets.com for tour dates and tickets.

What You Can Win

Roundtrip airfare for two

Transportation to and from the Orlando Airport

Hotel stay for two nights

2 VIP tickets to the show

$1000 gift card for meals and shopping at Orlando International Premium Outlets

$500 Cash

How to Play

So, how do you get in on this getaway? Just get social with us. Following the links below earns you entries into this promotion. The more you like, share, follow, and subscribe, the more entries you get.

*This is a multi-market promotion. Winner must be 21 years old. Promotion ends November 28, 2021.

Amazing Christmas Light Displays Synced to TSO Music

Trans-Siberian Orchestra is the modern soundtrack to Christmas. Check out these brilliant light displays synced to their music.