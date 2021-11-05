Casper Walmart & Target Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day
The Friday after Thanksgiving may be black, but the holiday itself will be a little less bleak this year.
Walmart, Target, and other major retail stores have announced that they will, in fact, be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Walmart announced their decision back in July of this year, issuing a press release announcing their decision.
“Throughout the pandemic, our associates have been nothing short of heroic in how they have stepped up to serve our customers and their communities. Sam Walton said, ‘Our people make the difference,’ and that’s never been more true than it is right now,” said Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S. “Closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day is one way we’re saying ‘thank you’ to our teams for their dedication and hard work this year. We hope everyone will take the opportunity to be with their loved ones during what’s always a special time.”
This is the second year Walmart will be closed. It will maintain regular hours on Wednesday the 24, and will open again at 7 A.M. on Friday.
Target also announced back in January that it, too, would be closing for Thanksgiving.
"With safety top-of-mind, we took a completely new approach to Black Friday, offering big savings throughout the entire season and enhancing our Price Match Policy to provide guests with the ultimate assurance that they could count on Target for the best deals, regardless of when or how they chose to shop," the company wrote on its corporate website. "We also closed our stores on Thanksgiving Day in order to minimize crowds and help our guests take the stress out of getting the best deals of the season. The response was so positive that we’ll carry it forward this year, keeping our Target stores closed all day long on Thanksgiving Day. This is just one example of how our evolving strategy is meeting the needs of our business and our guests."
People Magazine has released a list of stores that are confirmed to be closed on Thanksgiving:
- A.C. Moore
- Aldi
- Ashley Furniture
- Barnes & Noble
- Bath & Body Works
- Bed, Bath and Beyond
- Best Buy
- BJ's Wholesale Club
- Bloomingdale's
- Burlington Coat Factory
- Calvin Klein
- Century 21
- Costco
- Crate and Barrel
- Dick's Sporting Goods
- Forever 21
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- JCPPenney
- Kohl's
- Macy's
- Marshalls
- Old Navy
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Publix
- REI
- Sierra
- Simon malls
- Sur La Table
- Target
- TJ Maxx
- T-Mobile
- Trader Joe's
- White House Black Market
- Walmart
People also released a list of stores that will remain open on Thanksgiving:
- ACME
- Bass Pro Shops
- Big Lots
- Cabela's
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Family Dollar
- Five Below
- Gordmans
- Kroger
- Lilly Pulitzer
- Michaels
- Ralphs
- Rite Aid
- Stop & Shop
- Vons
- Walgreens
- Whole Foods Market