Casper Walmart & Target Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day

The Friday after Thanksgiving may be black, but the holiday itself will be a little less bleak this year.

Get our free mobile app

Walmart, Target, and other major retail stores have announced that they will, in fact, be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Walmart announced their decision back in July of this year, issuing a press release announcing their decision.

“Throughout the pandemic, our associates have been nothing short of heroic in how they have stepped up to serve our customers and their communities. Sam Walton said, ‘Our people make the difference,’ and that’s never been more true than it is right now,” said Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S. “Closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day is one way we’re saying ‘thank you’ to our teams for their dedication and hard work this year. We hope everyone will take the opportunity to be with their loved ones during what’s always a special time.”

Read More: Casper Walmart Will Close on Thanksgiving

This is the second year Walmart will be closed. It will maintain regular hours on Wednesday the 24, and will open again at 7 A.M. on Friday.

Target also announced back in January that it, too, would be closing for Thanksgiving.

"With safety top-of-mind, we took a completely new approach to Black Friday, offering big savings throughout the entire season and enhancing our Price Match Policy to provide guests with the ultimate assurance that they could count on Target for the best deals, regardless of when or how they chose to shop," the company wrote on its corporate website. "We also closed our stores on Thanksgiving Day in order to minimize crowds and help our guests take the stress out of getting the best deals of the season. The response was so positive that we’ll carry it forward this year, keeping our Target stores closed all day long on Thanksgiving Day. This is just one example of how our evolving strategy is meeting the needs of our business and our guests."

People Magazine has released a list of stores that are confirmed to be closed on Thanksgiving:

A.C. Moore

Aldi

Ashley Furniture

Barnes & Noble

Bath & Body Works

Bed, Bath and Beyond

Best Buy

BJ's Wholesale Club

Bloomingdale's

Burlington Coat Factory

Calvin Klein

Century 21

Costco

Crate and Barrel

Dick's Sporting Goods

Forever 21

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

JCPPenney

Kohl's

Macy's

Marshalls

Old Navy

Petco

PetSmart

Publix

REI

Sierra

Simon malls

Sur La Table

Target

TJ Maxx

T-Mobile

Trader Joe's

White House Black Market

Walmart

People also released a list of stores that will remain open on Thanksgiving:

ACME

Bass Pro Shops

Big Lots

Cabela's

CVS

Dollar General

Family Dollar

Five Below

Gordmans

Kroger

Lilly Pulitzer

Michaels

Ralphs

Rite Aid

Stop & Shop

Vons

Walgreens

Whole Foods Market