Christopher Dragon Takes Wyoming Symphony Orchestra Reins

The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra announced a new musical director Friday morning.

In addition to his duties in Wyoming, Christopher Dragon works as a resident conductor with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra in Denver, where he continues to reside, according to a press release.

"I'm glad Colorado is so close," Dragon said. "It's brilliant."

Dragon got his start conducting community and amateur orchestras in Australia. He continues to work there intermittently, according to a press release.

The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra began its search for a new music director in 2017. More than 100 people applied for the position before a committee settled on four finalists, including Dragon.

After winning the symphony board's favor, Dragon was offered a three-year preliminary contract.

Dragon's plans for expanding the orchestra include introducing more pop music and family concerts along with educational opportunities for youth.

According to the release, Dragon intends to present classical music in fresh and exciting ways.

The other three finalists for the position were Howard Hsu, Thomas Heuser and Ron Spigelman. Each spent a week in Casper where they conducted a program of their own design and familiarized themselves with the community.