City of Casper Wants Residents to Safely Enjoy Private Pools

The City of Casper wants residents to enjoy pools at residences, and reminds pool owners to restrict access to above ground and in-ground pools.

“We realize how attractive a pool during the summer heat can be, and kids wanting to play and cool off. We ask that owners restrict access to the pools when they are unable to monitor children who may be using the pool,” code enforcement officer Amber Jividen said.

“We are not trying to hinder summer fun, we just want to avert a drowning during times when the pool is not monitored," Jividen said. "We hope everyone has a fun and safe summer."

Casper's residential building code about pools advises:

Above ground pools need to be surrounded by a barrier, with a minimum height of 48 inches, to prevent access when the pool is not in use.

Pool walls with a height of 48 inches and above are considered a barrier.

Openings in the barrier shall not allow passage of a 4-inch diameter sphere.

Fences/barriers are not required if you have a powered safety cover that complies with the pool barrier code standards -- ASTM F 1346 -- of ASTM International, formerly known as American Society for Testing and Materials.

Steps should be secured, locked, or removed from the pool side when the pool is not in use.

A permit is required for pools 24 inches and deeper.

For complete code requirements please contact the city's Community Development Department at (307) 235-8241.

