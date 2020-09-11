Watch this Bear and Cub Take Over a Family’s Kiddie Pools

In case you didn't know, bears kind of just do what they want. There's more video proof of this truth as a bear mama and cub completely took over a family's kiddie pools.

The family probably thought the kiddie pools were theirs. They were so wrong. Watch this bear mom and cub live their best life.

It's not exactly breaking news that bears love water. It was only a few months ago when these bears decided to invade a yard with one huge guy giving himself a splash bath.

It wasn't that long ago that our friends in a California neighborhood went into lock down after a bear went from yard to yard lounging in every pool he found.

Hopefully you're also having a good day, but I highly doubt it's as good as these hairy play pals.