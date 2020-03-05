City of Casper Wants You to Report Potholes

Casper city streets crews will begin repairing potholes next week and is asking for the public to report them, according to a news release.

Potholes will be repaired as weather allows.

“Although we are not finished with snow season, potholes are repaired as we have breaks in weather,” streets and traffic manager Shad Rodgers said.

Residents have their eyes on the streets, and the city appreciates every pothole report, Rodgers said.

Reporting can help speed the process of identifying problem areas and fixing them.

Residents are encouraged to report potholes at the city's website, on the City of Casper App, or at (307) 235-8283.