Coloradans Waited 14 Hours For In-N-Out Burger’s Debut

So I guess people weren't entirely In-N-Out.

The burger chain had its highly anticipated opening on November 20, 2020 in Aurora, Colorado, and it was officially the first California transplant that we welcomed with open arms. Maybe too open...

According to local police, the wait moved from 3 or 4 hours to 14 hours, with people in their cars pulling "shifts" with friends and family in order to return to work or go home to sleep.

With Northern Colorado restaurants about to close their doors as we enter level "red" of stay-at-home, the takeaway burgers from In-N-Out will likely not be affected by the change, even from those making a pilgrimage from Larimer County.

