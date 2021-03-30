Colorado Amusement Park Looking to Hire 1,500 Seasonal Employees

A popular Colorado amusement park will reopen in April. Beginning almost immediately, they'll be interviewing candidates to fill 1,500 seasonal positions. Here's how you can apply.

According to KKTV, Elitch Gardens in Denver will open to passholders on April 24, 2021. The park will then open to the general public on May 1.

Things will be a little different.

Obviously, protocols will have to be observed when the park reopens. As it stands, Elitch's will be able to accommodate 3,200 guests at any given time. That number equals 18% of capacity. Elitch Gardens employees will be trained on COVID-19 safety protocols and safe behaviors.

What types of job positions will be available?

You name it, they have it. Open job positions include:

Human Resources

Ride Mechanic

Aquatics (Okay, I had to look into this one. This would include lifeguards at Elitch's water park)

Rides

Food & Beverage

Catering

Front Gate

Park Services

Retail

Games

Safety & Security

Landscaping

Every position listed above was categorized as part of the "seasonal" job openings. A list of full-time positions will be offered in the future.

Requirements you'll need in order to apply.

Applicants must be at least 16 years of age.

Spring Hiring Fair

Elitch's will be hosting a 2021 Spring Hiring Fair on April 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What's in it for you?

Well, pay starts at $14.77 per hour, depending on the position. In addition, employees get free admission to the park on their days off.

Perks include paid sick leave, free uniforms, an employee-only cafeteria, and retail discounts.

Apply now.

At a glance, the job application looks pretty much like any other applications you've ever seen. The Ride Operator application, for example, states the job summary, duties, and requirements. From there, it's simply a matter of name, phone number, email, etc. The entire process can be done entirely online.

It's time to get started.

The job fair is coming up quick, April 2 and 3. There's no time to waste. Opening day is barely three weeks away.

